UNCW students evacuate, staying at UNCG as storm barrels toward campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- University of North Carolina Wilmington students have settled into their cots as they wait to see what Hurricane Dorian will do to their campus.

On Tuesday, more than 50 students evacuated Wilmington to UNC’s campus in Greensboro.

For a lot of these students, this is the second year in a row where they’ve had to leave their dorms because of a hurricane. For others, it’s their first interaction with how severe Mother Nature can get.

“It was just completely out of my mind,” Linnea Nordqvist said, as she described her mindset ahead of the news that Wilmington would likely get hit by the storm.

Nordqvist is an international studies student from Sweden. She is just two semesters away from earning her master's degree in communication.

She spent the weekend in Nags Head and saw dozens of people stocking up on supplies.

“Batteries, gas cans, for some reason I thought that it was not going to hit us in Wilmington, that we would be fine,” she said.

When she got back on Tuesday, she was given an alert that the campus was shutting down and that she would need to pack whatever she could and leave.

“It was very intense. I packed up, there was not much time to think of anything.”

For many students, this was deja vu. In fact, there are still signs of the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“As we started there were still reconstructing buildings on campus from last year’s hurricane,” Nordqvist said.

The damaged that UNCW saw in 2018 was extremely severe. So much so that classes were canceled for several weeks as the campus was repaired.

That’s something Nordqvist fears will have the most impact on her college education and could be the deciding factor of if she will graduate in the spring of 2020.

“The worst thing that could possibly happen is that school is closed for like five to six weeks. Semesters canceled. To be honest, at that point and time I’m dropping communications and I’m out of it,” she said.

UNCG representatives explain they have plenty of supplies to accommodate the students and that they will all take it day-by-day.