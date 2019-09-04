Suspect in custody after Winston-Salem man seriously injured in hit and run

Posted 6:53 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55AM, September 4, 2019

John Henry Switzer Jr.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing charges weeks after allegedly hitting a man with an SUV hit him and driving off, according to police.

At about 8:37 p.m. on Aug. 13, 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Samuels was crossing the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road when the SUV, driving southwest on New Walkertown, hit him.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital with very serious injuries. He lives at a nearby apartment complex.

Neighbors describe Samuels as sweet and soft-spoken. They were upset the driver took off.

John Henry Switzer Jr., 31, was later charged with felony hit and run with serious injury, failure to give information/aid in personal injury, failure to report an accident, resisting/delaying/obstructing an investigation and driving while license revoked.

On Monday, Switzer was taken into custody without incident at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

