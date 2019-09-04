Stray bullet hits woman’s Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A woman home alone Tuesday night heard something that sounded like a pan dropping around 8:30 p.m.

She would later find the bathroom window at her Greensboro home near the corner of East Wendover Avenue and Carrieland Drive was shattered.

She saw a hole in the window not far from where she could have been standing.

She wasn’t hurt from the bullet or the mess it left behind, as she told the 911 operator.

“It just was glass pieces I felt. I’m glad I had my slippers on. Like, 'What is this cracking on the floor?'” she said.

The bullet did $250 in damage according to the police report.