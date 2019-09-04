South Carolina 6-year-old spends savings for Disney World trip to serve food to coastal evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, S.C. — A South Carolina 6-year-old decided some things are more important than a trip to Disney World.

This Sunday, Jermaine Bell will turn 7, and after saving money for a birthday trip to Disney World, he decided his birthday cash was better spent helping those evacuated from the South Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian, WJBF reports.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” Bell said.

The child used the money to buy hot dogs and chips and water, and he gave it all up for nothing in return.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” Bell said.

The 6-year-old, with the help of his grandmother, put together signs and stood on the side of Highway 125 in Allendale. He was able to help out close to 100 evacuees, according to WJBF.

Bell's hopes for a big Disney trip however are far from gone, and he's holding out hope that he can still make that dream come true.