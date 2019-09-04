× Savory recipes to bring your tailgate to the next level

Football is back and that means it’s time to talk about the tailgate. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re cooking up dishes that will be a big hit with all football fans.

Shannon Smith shows us what you’ll want to take to the next game. She stopped by GTCC in Jamestown to learn from their culinary instructors.

Hummus

Makes 6 servings or about 1 1/2 cups

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas or 1 1/2 cups (250 grams) cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice (1 large lemon)

1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini (sesame seed paste)

2-3 small garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) water

Dash ground paprika or sumac, for serving

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice and process for 1 minute, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process for 30 seconds more. This extra time helps “whip” or “cream” the tahini, making the hummus smooth and creamy.

Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice. Process for 30 seconds, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl then process another 30 seconds or until well blended. Open, drain, and rinse the chickpeas. Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor and process for 1 minute. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl, then add remaining chickpeas and process until thick and quite smooth; 1 to 2 minutes.

Most likely the hummus will be too thick or still have tiny bits of chickpea. To fix this, with the food processor turned on, slowly add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water until you reach the perfect consistency.

Taste for salt and adjust as needed. Serve hummus with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. Store homemade hummus in an airtight container and refrigerate up to one week.

Serve with grilled pita bread and your favorite grilled vegetables

I like to garnish it with Roasted Red peppers or jalapenos peppers also!

Chef Romano’s Baked Ziti

This was a tradition for me back in the 80s before we went or watched the Giant games. This dish travels well to the game or to just stay at house.

Ingredients

1 # Ziti pasta

2 quarts – Sunday Gravy (or other tomato sauce)

½ # ground sausage

½ # Ground beef

1 # Mozzarella, shredded

8 oz Parm Cheese

1 pint ricotta cheese

Fresh Basil

Directions

In large sauté pan, cook ground beef and sausage to nicely browned (set aside)

Bring large pot of water with salt to boil

Add Ziti – cook till al dente

Drain pasta and put in large bowl

Add Sunday Gravy (sauce)

Next add ground meat, cheeses and basil

Mix well

Place in greased casserole dish

Cover with Aluminum foil

Bake for 1 hour @ 350 degrees

Mangia

Open Face Italian Grilled Flank Steak Sandwich

Ingredients

1 each flank steak, apx 2.5 lbs

¼ cup Italian vinaigrette dressing

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 red bell pepper julienne

1 green bell pepper julienne

1 medium onion julienne

10 mushrooms sliced

2 cloves garlic chopped

¼ cup sundried tomatoes

½ tsp basil

½ tsp oregano

¼ cup olive oil

Burger buns, or bread as needed

S & P to taste

Directions

Marinate flank steak in vinaigrette over night

Sautee onions, peppers, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes and 1 clove of garlic in 2 tbs olive oil, add basil and oregano and season with salt and pepper, keep warm.

Heat remaining olive oil with the other clove of garlic and brush bread on both sides.

Grill flank steak to medium rare and let rest.

Grill bread on both sides and keep warm

Slice flank as thin as possible, place on top of bread, top with pepper and onion mixture, top with mozzarella cheese and allow to melt.

Serve immediately.

Grilled Peach Melba

Ingredients

4 fresh Peaches

Dusting of brown sugar

Ice cream of your choice

Raspberry sauce (can purchase) or cook 1 cup raspberries with ¼ cup sugar, puree and strain.

Whipped cream optional

Directions

Cut peaches in half and sprinkle cut side with brown sugar

Grill peaches on cut side

Place peaches in serving container, top with ice cream of choice and raspberry sauce

Top with whipped cream if you choose

Serve immediately

Recipes by: Keith Gardiner CEC CCE CCA AAC, Chef Instructor at GTCC