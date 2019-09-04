× Salvation Army of Greensboro mobile feeding units in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Salvation Army of Greensboro is in South Carolina Wednesday night.

Crews in its mobile feeding unit cooking up warm meals in the town of Mount Pleasant, which is a few miles from downtown Charleston.

They are serving first responders as they work in the harsh conditions.

They expect to be in that area for the next several days.

Captain Matt Hedgren, Corps Officer for the Greensboro Command, currently stationed at the EOC in Columbia, South Carolina, said, “During these times, The Salvation Army prays for the best but prepares for the worst. As rain and winds increase, The Salvation Army will continue to be willing and ready to serve the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those affected by this storm.”