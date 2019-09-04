North Carolina faces ‘first storm-related death’ as Hurricane Dorian approaches, NC governor says 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced what he called the "first storm-related death" in North Carolina as the coast prepares to feel impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

An 85-year-old man in Columbus County reportedly died after he fell off a ladder while getting his home ready for Hurricane Dorian.

"We're keeping his family in our thoughts," Cooper said at the Wednesday news conference.

The governor said this reminds us that preparations for storms can be a dangerous activity, and asks the public to be careful both in preparations and recovery after the storm passes through.

The whole Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center issued a Hurricane Warning covering the entirely of the Carolina coast, stretching from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border. This also includes Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch covers the area from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, through Georgia to the Savannah River which marks the Georgia-South Carolina border.

"We will be ready, and we will not understand the damage this storm can cause," Cooper said. "... Today is the day to finish preparing."

A mandatory evacuation order is already in effect for North Carolina's barrier islands.