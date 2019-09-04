North Carolina Accountability results are in on Guilford County schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- How do some Guilford County schools compare to other schools in the county? Or even the state?

The North Carolina Accountability results are in, breaking down how is schools are doing teaching Guilford County students.

Proficiency levels for reading, math and science for all grades at all schools increased drastically.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras says there's a lot to be proud of, especially for staff at one school.

Darren Maracin starts his third-grade math classes at Fairview Elementary School with a motivational chant.

"Watching students starting to believe in themselves and see it can be fun and school can be a place where you learn at the same time. It just opened up a new opportunity," he said.

It's been just one year since the state threatened to take over the High Point elementary school because of low student performance.

But the results from the 2018-2019 school year are in and that isn't the case anymore.

"We hit it out of the park," Maracin said.

The school "exceeded expectations." Teachers credit changes made all across the board.

"Our scores have increased so dramatically," third-grade reading teacher Courtney Burns said.

She says it was a team effort.

"I think it's great for our school overall to beat the stereotype of what they think we are," Burns said. "We definitely have shown them differently. We've shown them what great teaching and enthusiastic teachers can bring to students."

It's paid off.

"This is the first time in about 10 years that we've seen gains in proficiency in every tested grades, 3-8, in every single subject," Contreras said.

She addressed a roomful of teachers and administrators Wednesday afternoon, praising the success of all schools in the district.

"We've reduced the number of low performing schools from 42 to 36 and we have a high percentage of schools receiving a school letter grade of A, B or C," Contreras said.

But she says this is just the beginning.

"The data also shows we have much more work to do before we truly achieve our vision of equity for all students," Contreras said.

There are still some schools in the county that received lower than a C grade.

Contreras says all of those schools are in areas with high poverty. She plans to do more work on this to give everyone a more even learning ground.