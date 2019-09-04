NC teachers make about 20% less than average NC worker, Bahamas tourism could suffer for years and more

Posted 12:44 pm, September 4, 2019, by

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a report that says North Carolina teachers make about 20% less than average worker, Hurricane Dorian which could impact tourism to the Bahamas for years and Bojangles which hired a new chief financial officer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.