Music community bands together to help end poverty in Greensboro with collaborative album

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It isn't your ordinary music video shoot. The song by Josh King is one of many you'll hear on "Artists United to End Poverty" — an album benefitting the United Way of Greater Greensboro.

“If there's any time I can use music to help anybody else out, I love to do it,” King said.

King is one of dozens of artists and activists collaborating on the project, organized by The Culture Pushers, a non-profit founded by Greensboro-native and Grammy award-winning record producer Andreao "Fanatic" Heard.

“We felt like this was something that we could get behind and we could use the power of music and really put a dent in poverty here, as well as create industry here for the artists,” said Heard.

The album is the latest initiative for The Culture Pushers, which aims to help the community while also helping and advocating for underserved artists.

“Whatever we can offer them, whether it be mentorship, opportunities, helping them partner with corporate brands,” said Heard. “Anything that we can do to help them figure out how to sustain a career in music.”

100% of the album proceeds will go to United Way of Greater Greensboro's effort to end local poverty.

“In these traumatic times, to have organizations that bring community together,” said Reynard Pringle, Vice President of Marketing for The Culture Pushers. “There’s a lot of divisiveness in our communities today. I think that music is one of those things can catapult people to come together.”

For the artists featured, it's nice to be a part of something so meaningful.

“I just appreciate everything they're doing, not only for the music community but for the community as well,” said King.

The album “Artists United to End Poverty” drops Friday, Sept. 6, but it’s available for pre-order on iTunes now.

Learn more at The Culture Pushers' website.