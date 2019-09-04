Local woman using own setbacks to set up others for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tiffany Dumas is using her setbacks to set others up for success.

She’s the assistant director at M8D 2 Rise – an organization that helps people find steady employment and develop life skills.

“She is great and the spirit that she has and reflects is great as well,” receptionist Andrea Beatty said.

Encouraging others is one of Dumas’ strengths because she knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom.

Dumas says that she started drinking at the age of 12 – an issue that would affect her choices as an adult.

“I ended up getting a DWI and then I got my second DWI when I turned 33,” she said.

It was a wake-up call knowing that her daughter was seeing her unhealthy behavior.

“I was at the lowest point of my life, getting ready to go into homelessness, about to lose everything,” she said.

Dumas credits an older woman and her husband for helping her get involved in the community.

That support eventually led to a career helping the homeless.

Dumas found her calling giving to others but is honest that she needs support too.

“Just in May, I was at Moses Cone Behavioral Health. I had a mental health breakdown, so I had a setback in my recovery. I wasn't too proud of it because when I had to go there, I saw people that I mentored,” she said.

Dumas credits M8D 2 Rise founder Tifanie Rudd for being the helping hand she needed.

“If it was not for her, I would have never felt like I was made to rise. I would have never felt like I can go up here and help individuals that we're serving right now.”