Lexington paramedic stays determined after hit by car, losing part of leg

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Her passion has not wavered since she was hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot last month.

At about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 17, Heather Haynes, a paramedic from Lexington, was getting out of her ambulance when a black Mustang hit and pinned her between the two vehicles.

Haynes spoke with FOX8 from her hospital bed Wednesday after going through a total of six surgeries since the crash, including one to remove part of her leg.

Despite her struggle, she hopes to start rehab later this week.

"I want to keep going, because, first of all, I didn't go to paramedic school for two years for nothing, and because I have four kids looking at me," Haynes said. "If I give up, then it's going to teach them that you just give up no matter what. So I'm just going to keep going, and, as soon as I can, I'm going to be back to work."

Nathan Fowler, 36, of Clemmons, was behind the wheel of the Mustang. Police say he was arrested in the sporting goods section of the Walmart at 160 Lowes Boulevard.

Once in custody, police say Fowler was taken to Lexington Medical Center and a search warrant was taken for his blood.

He was charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony hit and run and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.

Haynes was taken to Lexington Medical Center before being flown to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with severe leg injuries, police say.

The ambulance is damaged on the driver's side and the Mustang is seriously damaged.

A recovery fund has been set up for Haynes at First National Bank. Donations can be made at any local First National Bank location or can be made at:

Heather Haynes Paramedic Recovery Fund

C/O First National Bank

4481 S. NC Hwy 150

Lexington, NC 27295