HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A fire severely damaged a home in High Point on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a home in the 700 block of Belmont Drive at 4:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames showing.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Neighbors told our FOX8 crew on the scene that no one was injured.