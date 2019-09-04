× Gun found in 15-year-old student’s book bag at Mount Tabor High School, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A handgun was found in a student’s book bag at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Police said the student is 15 years old.

“The firearm was never displayed and the preliminary investigation has not indicated a known threat to any student or staff,” Winston-Salem police said.

Charges will be sought for possession of a firearm on an educational property as well as possession of a firearm by a minor.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement:

“Earlier today, School Administration and the School Resource Officer were responding to a student disciplinary issue at Mount Tabor and in the course of conducting a search of the student, a handgun was found in the student’s backpack. The Winston-Salem Police confiscated the gun and it is our understanding they will proceed with any necessary criminal action. The school and district will also proceed with the enforcement of its disciplinary policies as they relate to this incident. Student privacy laws prevent us from saying any more about this specific incident, but we want parents to know this situation was handled quickly, and we take all these matters seriously. We always want students and parents to make us aware any time they see something that concerns them.”