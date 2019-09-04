Gun found in 15-year-old student’s book bag at Mount Tabor High School, police say

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A handgun was found in a student’s book bag at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Police said the student is 15 years old.

“The firearm was never displayed and the preliminary investigation has not indicated a known threat to any student or staff,” Winston-Salem police said.

Charges will be sought for possession of a firearm on an educational property as well as possession of a firearm by a minor.

