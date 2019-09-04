Greensboro group home at the center of sexual assault investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro group home at the center of a sexual assault investigation was fined $4,000 and ordered to suspend admissions.

The Center for Progressive Strides, which Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James Hinson Jr. partially owns, first got the attention of the Department of Health and Human Services after a client reported an employee abused him and requested sexual favors.

The state said the fines are for failing to protect people in their care from harm, abuse, neglect or exploitation.

A Greensboro police incident report shows the crime was reported weeks after it happened in May of this year.

The chief asked the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

FOX8 requested the criminal complaint and report from the sheriff’s office but were told that it is not being released at this time.

A 53-page report shows several interviews were conducted at the facility and employees failed to report the alleged assault to law enforcement and child protective services.

An employee claimed it could be investigated internally.

The report also says the victim’s mother signed a statement saying she felt there was no criminal act and she wanted staff to address the issue.

FOX8 has reached out to Hinson and he said he has no comment at this time.