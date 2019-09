JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man had a unique solution to protecting his car from Hurricane Dorian.

Facebook user Jess Ica posted pictures saying her husband, Patrick Eldridge, was afraid his Smart car might “blow away.”

Since her car was in the garage, Eldridge decided to park the small car in the family’s kitchen.

The post has been shared more than 64,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.