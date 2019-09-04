Entire North and South Carolina coast under Hurricane Warning as Dorian churns north

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The whole Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center extended the area under warning to stretch from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

A Hurricane Watch covers the area from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, through Georgia to the Savannah River which marks the Georgia-South Carolina border.

"We will be ready and we will not understand the damage this storm can cause," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference. "... Today is the day to finish preparing."

A mandatory evacuation order is already in effect for North Carolina's barrier islands.

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

Hurricane Dorian is out of the Bahamas as threat begins to rise for the Carolinas.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian is about 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, and 205 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. It is moving north-northwest at 9 mph as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Forecasters say Dorian could move to the northwest or north-northwest Wednesday morning before turning north in the evening. The hurricane may begin moving north-northeast by Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move "dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast" through tonight, according to the NHC.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

Through tonight, tornadoes could appear near Florida's east coast. As Dorian moves north, that risk will shift to the Georgia coast and the coastal Carolina today into Thursday.