Dorian upgraded back to Category 3 major hurricane as it heads toward Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded back to a Category 3 major hurricane as of the 11 p.m. Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is about 105 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, headed north at 7 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The whole Carolinas coast is under a Hurricane Warning.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center extended the area under warning to stretch from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

"We will be ready and we will not underestimate the damage this storm can cause," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference. "... Today is the day to finish preparing."

A mandatory evacuation order is already in effect for North Carolina's barrier islands.

The hurricane may begin moving north-northeast by Thursday morning.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.