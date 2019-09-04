Dorian picks up pace as Hurricane Warnings extend for coastal Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian is out of the Bahamas as threat begins to rise for the Carolinas.

The latest Hurricane Warnings issued from the National Hurricane Center stretch from the southern border of South Carolina, at the Savannah River, all the way up to Surf City, North Carolina. This includes Myrtle Beach. Florida's Volusia-Brevard county line to Ponte Vedra Beach is also under a Hurricane Warning.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Surf City, North Carolina, up to the North Carolina-Virginia border, as well as Albemarle and Pamlico sounds and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to the Savannah River

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the North Carolina/Virginia border northward to Chincoteague, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian is about 95 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. It is moving north-northwest at 8 mph as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Forecasters say Dorian could move to the northwest or north-northwest Wednesday morning before turning north in the evening. The hurricane may begin moving north-northeast by Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move "dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast" through tonight, according to the NHC.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

Through tonight, tornadoes could appear near Florida's east coast. As Dorian moves north, that risk will shift to the Georgia coast and the coastal Carolina today into Thursday.