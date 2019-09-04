Dashcam captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into car on I-74 in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FOX8 photographer's dashcam captured the exact moment a tractor-trailer crashed into the side of a car on I-74 south in High Point.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, the dashcam caught video of a car passing through an intersection, heading south on I-74 near the exit to I-85 Business.

The tractor-trailer then hits the car on the driver's side.

The woman driving the car did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to slow down to avoid a higher speed impact.

The High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to the scene.

No charges were reported as of the writing of this article, and High Point police are investigating.