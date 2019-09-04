Burlington woman still dealing with damage from Tropical Storm Michael, worries about future storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A local woman is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian. Her vacation home in Wilmington could be at risk and she’s still dealing with previous storm damage at her main house in Burlington.

A tree came crashing down on the back of Vicki Vernon’s home when Tropical Storm Michael came through the Piedmont Triad in October.

Vernon says the tree destroyed her home’s addition, which included rooms like the master bedroom and kitchen.

“It’s getting really old after 11 months cooking in a toaster oven,” Vernon said.

Vernon said issues with moving utilities, waiting on the historic commissions’ approval on things and rain have delayed the rebuilding process.

She’s worried possible future storms could delay crews even more.

“I really hope they don’t,” Vernon said. “It’s more of a strain than I thought it would be. It really is.”

Vernon is also concerned about her home in Wilmington. She likes to go there to cook and do laundry.

“If I don’t have that I think I’ll probably go off the deep end,” Vernon said.

Vernon said she knows some people have had it worse and she’s thankful no one was hurt when the tree came down, but the delays have really worn her down. She hopes it’s all done in about six months.