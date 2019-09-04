2 arrested in shooting death of Greensboro father of 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old father of three, according to a news release.
Vincent Jerome Jackson Jr., 24, and Ahshad Tyree Hill-Martin, 20, both of Greensboro, are each charged with first-degree murder.
Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm call around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Christopher Babunga, 27, with a gunshot wound.
Babunga died from his injuries.
Jackson and Hill-Martin are being held in the Guilford County Jail.
36.072635 -79.791975