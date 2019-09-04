× 2 arrested in shooting death of Greensboro father of 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old father of three, according to a news release.

Vincent Jerome Jackson Jr., 24, and Ahshad Tyree Hill-Martin, 20, both of Greensboro, are each charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm call around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 3900 block of Hahns Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Christopher Babunga, 27, with a gunshot wound.

Babunga died from his injuries.

Jackson and Hill-Martin are being held in the Guilford County Jail.