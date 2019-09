Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are on scene of a crash on southbound U.S. 52 at Germanton Road.

Southbound 52 is closed at the Germanton Road ramp. Traffic is being diverted onto Germanton Road where drivers can re-enter U.S. 52 southbound.

There are injuries but no word on the extent of injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.