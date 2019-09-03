Tornado hits Long Island, uproots trees, damages homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Downed trees, fallen utility poles and branches are scattered in parts of New York after a tornado touched down on Long Island Monday, News 12 Long Island reports.

The National Weather Service said the tornado packed wind speeds of 85 mph.

Long Islanders are shocked by the damage.

"Everything in my backyard was picked up and going in a circular motion, so I'm yelling for my kids," said Suzanne Nicholson, a local resident.

"You think it might happen in the midwest but not on Long Island. But it just happened literally so fast," Nicholson said.

No injuries were reported.