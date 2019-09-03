Tips for healthy aging and avoiding chronic diseases later in life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Medicine has added years to the average person's lifespan.

Latest statistics show that by the year 2030 one in five North Carolinians will be over the age of 65.

Traditionally, life expectancy was much shorter than it is today.

People suffered acute conditions that many times proved fatal.

Thanks to the medical advances being made every day people are living longer, but they are developing chronic diseases later in life.

We're joined today by Marylou White a master trainer for the Piedmont-Triad Regional Council's Area Agency on Aging.

In this week's House Call, we talk about solutions for healthy aging.