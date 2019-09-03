Suspect arrested, charged with murder after man stabbed outside Winston-Salem Food Lion, died in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in a Winston-Salem Food Lion parking lot Wednesday afternoon and died in the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Joseph Anthony Hannah, 30, has been charged with murder.

Hannah was arrested in the 400 block of Henley Street in High Point around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

He was arrested after a brief foot chase and is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond, the release says.

At 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1499 New Walkertown Road Food Lion.

When they arrived, police say they found Dorrell Brayboy, 31, suffering from an apparent stab wound in the parking lot.

EMS responded and took Brayboy to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment,

Brayboy died from his injuries, the release says.

Information discovered by authorities at the scene showed the stabbing was an isolated incident that started with a verbal argument.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700

