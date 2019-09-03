× Squash squashed by SUV in ‘joy ride’ will cost NC farmer more than $15,000

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County man is facing a charge of “injury to crops” after eyewitnesses say he took a black Nissan SUV for a long joy ride in a farmer’s squash field, WTVD reports.

“He acted like he was drunk or something. He was out there yelling and screaming and using a few words. Just doing doughnuts and figure eights and stuff,” Dale Sage said.

Sage owns the land on Bethany Church Road in eastern Wake County and leases it to farmer Sam Parker and his brother.

The 3-plus acre field was filled with yellow squash just days away from going to market.

Wake County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in the arrest warrant for Justin Allmon of Zebulon that the damages exceed $15,000.

But Parker said it will cost him much more than that since the field’s irrigation system was damaged and the crop is a total loss.

“The field is rendered unharvestable. In the climate that we live in now with food safety there’s no way I could effectively harvest that field and ship it to your table.” he said while supervising crews harvesting zucchini in a nearby field.