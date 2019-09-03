Soft drinks may increase risk of death, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drinking sodas could increase your risk of dying, according to one study.

The journal, JAMA Internal Medicine, published the study Tuesday.

Researchers followed more than $450,000 people from ten European countries for up to 19 years.

They found the people who consumed 16 ounces or more a day of sugar-sweetened soft drinks had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.

At the same time, they say those who drank the same amount of diet sodas had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.

The study did not find that sodas caused the deaths.

Researchers say it is impossible to determine if the leading factor was a specific artificial sweetener, the type of beverage, obesity or another health issue.