Second North Carolina SBI agent home from hospital after critically injured in explosion

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — One agent with the State Bureau of Investigation is out of the hospital, but another remains in critical condition after they were both hurt in an explosion last month.

The two agents were sent to a hospital on July 26 after an attempt to render bomb-making materials safe in Sampson County went wrong.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper was discharged from the hospital and has been recovering from home since Aug. 3.

Agent Brian Joy was discharged Monday.

“Brian is now at home with his family where he will continue to recover,” the SBI said in a news release Tuesday.

On July 25, Luper and Joy found the bomb-making materials during a search.

As the search continued into the next morning, the agents were working to render them safe when the materials exploded.

Joy suffered third-degree burns and was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition.

Luper suffered second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder. He was later transported to the burn center as well in stable condition.

The SBI agents were reportedly “in good spirits” before they underwent surgery on June 30.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Tim, Brian and their families during this difficult time,” the SBI said in a statement. “The support has been tremendous. On behalf of the Luper and Joy families, thank you!”

The GoFundMe, shared by the SBI, raised more than $28,000, more than three times the $9,000 goal, over about two days. As of Tuesday, they raised $34,770.

A man has been charged in the investigation, WRAL reports.

Authorities found at least one pipe bomb when they pulled over Jimmy Tyndall, 33, in a car near Spivey’s Corner, deputies told WRAL.

Tyndall is facing several charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession in connection with the blast.

He is currently in the Sampson County Jail.