School bans Harry Potter books over curses, spells

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Harry Potter is no longer welcome in one Nashville school, the Tennessean reports.

The seven-book series about the young wizard and his magical adventures was removed from St. Edward Catholic School’s library.

“The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells,” according to a pastor at the school.

Reverend Dan Reehil adds that these books could lead to people “conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”

Reehil says that he talked to multiple exorcists who recommended the removal of the books.

The successful books were written by J.K. Rowling were published between 1997 to 2007 and led to a profitable movie franchise.

The Catholic Church does not have an official position on the Harry Potter books.