Police searching for suspect near I-40 in Kernersville after chase leads to crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A police chase ended with a crash and a foot chase near the Union Cross Road exit of Interstate 40 in Kernersville, according to police.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of multiple car alarms going off in a parking lot on Springbook Drive, off Salisbury Street. A caller said a black Hummer and red Charger were involved.

When police arrived, they saw a black Hummer leaving the scene. When the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Hummer kept going.

Police chased after the Hummer, which sped over 100 mph. The Hummer crashed tried to go from Union Cross Road onto I-40 west.

When the vehicle crashed, officers ran after the suspect.

Stolen items were found inside the Hummer. Police also determined the Hummer was stolen from Davidson County.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.