North Carolina Zoo offers half-price admission for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Posted 4:40 pm, September 3, 2019, by

(North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will offer half-price admission from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11 for anyone who evacuated from counties affected by Hurricane Dorian, the zoo said in a news release.

Evacuees from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia will be given the half-price rate on zoo admission by showing a valid ID with their current address.

As of 4 p.m., the storm is about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida.

It has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is headed northwest at 5 mph.

Dorian is expected to move up the East Coast offshore. Several watches and warnings have been issued.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.