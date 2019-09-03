× North Carolina Zoo offers half-price admission for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will offer half-price admission from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11 for anyone who evacuated from counties affected by Hurricane Dorian, the zoo said in a news release.

Evacuees from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia will be given the half-price rate on zoo admission by showing a valid ID with their current address.

As of 4 p.m., the storm is about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida.

It has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is headed northwest at 5 mph.

Dorian is expected to move up the East Coast offshore. Several watches and warnings have been issued.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video