New rezoning project angers Greensboro neighbors

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Northwest Greensboro is seeing a lot of development in a short span of time.

Some people are banding together to slow down one project at the "triangle" intersection of Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeanette Road.

They're trying to stop the property from getting rezoned for commercial development.

"A funeral home, car wash, a list of things like that," said Bill McBee, a homeowner in the area.

He may have the list of things the piece of property near his home won't be, but he has just an idea of what it could be.

"A local developer wants to put a 20,000 square foot, no more than three-story building there," McBee said.

He says he was at a meeting with a lawyer from Kotis Properties when the information was passed out to neighbors about the potential rezoning.

"We're about to lose our little slice of nirvana here if commercial development goes in," McBee said.

He isn't too happy about it.

"It's a park district. You drive this neighborhood, you drive up and down Lawndale, you see houses, you see trees," McBee said. "You see a park-like atmosphere."

But now when driving through it, new "No Rezoning" signs are popping up in people's yards.

"It will have more traffic. Whatever they put over there it's just going to be a lot of traffic," said Nancy Coble, who has a "No Rezoning" sign in her yard. "It's bad enough now where we can hardly get out of our driveways."

Another problem with the proposed project is the uncertainty of what could be built right across from her home.

"Not knowing what it's going to be across from you. It's concerning," Coble said. "We just don't want it."

FOX8 reached out several times to Kotis Properties to see if they had any plans or comments.

As of airtime, there hasn't been a response.

A representative from the City of Greensboro tells FOX8 they have not yet received an application to rezone this yet.