Mandatory evacuations ordered for NC barrier islands

Gov. Roy Cooper issued mandatory evacuations for all North Carolina barrier islands Tuesday.

The evacuations go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Cooper has issued a mandatory state evacuation order for barrier islands along the entire N.C. coast in preparation of #HurricaneDorian. It calls for evacuation by Wednesday, September 4 by 8 am. #ncwx https://t.co/q9AC2wz0BG pic.twitter.com/rzWVmclPNq — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 3, 2019

New Hanover County issued a mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors on Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight island, according to emergency officials.

The evacuation order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for people in flood-prone areas of New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington. People living in travel trailers, mobile homes or homes still damaged by Hurricane Florence are also under voluntary evacuation beginning Wednesday morning.

The New Hanover County evacuation order follows similar evacuation orders put in place by South Carolina, as well as Dare County, N.C, and Oak Island.