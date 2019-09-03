Musicians to perform at downtown Greensboro businesses during N.C. Folk Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In just a few days, more than 100,000 people are expected to be in downtown Greensboro for the North Carolina Folk Festival.

This year, organizers hope those people venture out to some of the businesses in the area.

Alexa Terry Wilde is the owner of Antlers and Astronauts. Her store sells vintage clothes, antiques and handmade goods.

“Historically the weekend of the folk festival has been a little bit discouraging for businesses, as a retailer specifically,” Wilde said. “People are sort of parking at this end downtown and then just passing right by the store to attend the festival.”

With more than 150,000 people attending the North Carolina Folk Festival in 2018, event organizers and the president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., Zack Matheny, recognized the missed opportunity.

“If we’ve got this many people coming, let’s get them into the stores and get them down Elm Street,” Matheny said.

To do that, this year eight businesses will serve as music spots. Artists will perform in places like Preyer Brewing near the ballpark and the store Vintage to Vogue on South Elm.

“This is the initiative to try to better that foot traffic and then with the goal next year to do even more,” Matheny said.

Wilde was quick to jump on the opportunity.

“It was absolutely thrilling to see that email,” Wilde said.

She hopes to gain more customers or at least show them what she has to offer.

The general manager of Deep Roots Market, Nicole Villano, also wanted to join in.

“Without hesitation, I said yes,” Villano said.

Villano says for her its all about community.

“The more people become aware of this great community asset that is their co-op,” Villano said.

The North Carolina Folk Festival kicks off with a performance Thursday evening and continues through the weekend.