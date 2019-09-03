Mother killed in road rage shooting while teaching her son to drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — A driving lesson turned deadly when a Milwaukee mother was shot to death in a road rage incident Friday night, in front of her 17-year-old son.

The woman, who was a correctional officer, was teaching her son to drive on her day off when another driver hit them.

When she got out to talk to the other driver, he pulled out a gun and shot her.

Milwaukee police gathered Friday evening at 51st and Capitol, trying to learn what led to gunfire and death.

46-year-old Tracy Smith, a sergeant with the state department of corrections, was killed, shot to death following a minor traffic accident.

"I don't know what to say. But I know one thing, the way my daughter lost her life, it wasn't right," her father, Ollie Luckett, said. "It ain't right."

Smith's father says she was teaching her 17-year-old son to drive one when another car hit them, and she was shot as she talked to the other driver.

He blames it on reckless driving and road rage.

"You know how it is on these streets," he said. "You probably ride it. You know how these people are acting. It's ridiculous. My daughter shouldn't have lost her life like that."

Her son tried to help his mom, driving her to the hospital, but she died.

The shooter drove off but police later made an arrest.

"She was a beautiful person," Luckett said. "She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful. That was my oldest daughter. And I wish you knew how I feel."

Milwaukee police will only say they have a 35-year-old man in custody, and they're working on formal charges.