Watch live: Gov. Cooper holds Hurricane Dorian briefing

Mom charged with killing her 3-month-old son

Posted 4:07 pm, September 3, 2019, by

Rebecca Kipp

MACON, Ga. — A Macon, Georgia mother is charged with murder following her 3-month-old son’s death, WMAZ reports.

Rebecca Kipp, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a malice murder warrant, according to a news release.

The warrant says Kipp’s 3-month-old son was found in a position he wouldn’t have been able to get into himself.

He was reportedly found on a couch facedown between the cushions in June.

Kipp is now being held without bond after turning herself in to authorities Tuesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.