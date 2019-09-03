× Mom charged with killing her 3-month-old son

MACON, Ga. — A Macon, Georgia mother is charged with murder following her 3-month-old son’s death, WMAZ reports.

Rebecca Kipp, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a malice murder warrant, according to a news release.

The warrant says Kipp’s 3-month-old son was found in a position he wouldn’t have been able to get into himself.

He was reportedly found on a couch facedown between the cushions in June.

Kipp is now being held without bond after turning herself in to authorities Tuesday.