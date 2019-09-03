× Judges ask for re-draw of North Carolina’s legislative maps

RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel of judges has asked for another re-draw of North Carolina’s legislative maps.

In a unanimous ruling, the judges said today the state House and Senate maps are tainted and do not allow voters to freely choose their representatives.

The court has given the legislature two weeks to redraw nearly half the districts.

They must also do so only during public hearings in which everyone can see the process.

Senate Leader Phil Berger released a statement saying its time to move on and will not appeal the court request.