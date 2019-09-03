Hurricane Warning issued for Myrtle Beach, part of North Carolina coast

The latest Hurricane Warnings issued from the National Hurricane Center include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and part of the North Carolina coast.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from the Savannah River to Edisto Beach, South Carolina, and from the South Santee River to Surf City, North Carolina.

The Hurricane Watch has been extended north of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the North Carolina/Virginia border northward to Chincoteague, Virginia, and for the Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward.

As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Dorian is about 120 east-southeast of Melbourne, Florida. It is moving northwest at 6 mph with winds near 110 mph.

A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through Wednesday night.

The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.