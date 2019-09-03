How to help children cope after a natural disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The sound of lightning and thunder can make children uneasy when a storm blows in.

So imagine the fear that a hurricane can bring on.

The fear can lead to bad dreams and anxiety, but parents can help kids cope with bad weather and the fear it brings on.

Try to keep the routine as normal as you can after a natural disaster happens.

If you are able to eat dinner at a normal time, do so.

Regular schedules can help give kids a sense of normalcy and security because it appears that nothing is changing.

You also want to limit their exposure to news coverage.

Seeing the images over and over again can re-traumatize the child and prevent them from moving past the tragedy.

