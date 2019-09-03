High Point barbershop offers free tutoring to keep kids off the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point barbershop is motivating young people to hit the books to keep them off the streets.

While offering cuts, kids can get free tutoring.

Shauna Clemons is the owner of Anointed Cutz Barbershop and says she’s willing to do whatever it takes to help children make the cut in life.

Every first and third Tuesday, parents can bring their kids to the barbershop for free tutoring.

Clemons is calling the program ‘Guide’– which stands for "greater understanding in developing education."

Tutors will be available to help students in various subjects.

Clemons hopes this will help young people succeed in school and stay out of trouble on the streets.

“Now my mission is to try to grab them. Let me be the medium between you and the streets. When you get out of school, you come see me,” she said.

Lorna Williams will be one of the Guide tutoring volunteers.

Williams is also a pastor who says this kind of community activism should be a priority for the local church.

“Jesus was out in the neighborhood, and if we're going to replicate what He did, we need to be out in the neighborhood,” she said.

The Guide tutoring program begins Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

The sessions will be at Anointed Cutz Barbershop located at 2716 Westchester Drive #201-A in High Point.

Reservations are not necessary.

A meal will be served.