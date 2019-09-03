× Greensboro Fire Department sends 42 members to help in response to Hurricane Dorian

In response to a request from the NC Emergency Operations Center, the Greensboro Fire Department is sending 42 members to the eastern branch in Kinston in response to Hurricane Dorian, according to a GFD news release.

The fire officials will arrive there later Tuesday evening.

The 42 deployed members are from the GFD Swift Water team, the Search and Rescue team and the Incident Management team.

They will help with anticipated flooding and search and rescue efforts in eastern North Carolina.

They will be taking rescue and support equipment to help people from flooded homes, homes with structural damage and others stranded by floodwaters in dangerous positions.

The team of firefighters will be leaving at 2 p.m. Tuesday and are planning on being deployed for 7-10 days.