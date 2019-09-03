Dorian forecast to turn to the north today as a Category 3 hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian has stopped moving as it slams Grand Bahama Island with Category 3 hurricane conditions, 120 mph winds. Today, however, Dorian will begin moving up the East Coast.

Conditions over North Carolina from Hurricane Dorian are forecast to begin deteriorating Wednesday with the greatest impacts expected Thursday into Friday, according to North Carolina Emergency Management.

A storm surge watch and hurricane watch are already in place for part of the Carolinas. The area from Savannah River to South Santee River, South Carolina, is under a storm surge watch. North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, up to South Santee River, South Carolina, is under a hurricane watch.

Dorian is expected to weaken as it moves northward, though the wind field is expected to increase.

Storm threats include heavy rain (highest amounts expected east of Interstate 95), damaging winds, storm surge, tornadoes, as well as rip currents and dangerous surf.

It is not yet clear if the hurricane will make landfall in the Carolinas.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian was holding stationary about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island early Tuesday morning.

After holding the storm over roughly the same area for about 18 hours, the current that is steering Hurricane Dorian collapsed, but, later on Tuesday, forecasters say a weakness in the tropical ridge may cause Dorian to move north-northwest. It may pick up more forward speed over the next 48 hours.

The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, and then very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday

night.

Dorian may be near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday.

Classes are canceled for the remainder of this week at UNC-Wilmington, and a mandatory evacuation has been issued for 5 p.m. Tuesday from the college.

On Sunday night, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued on Sunday night a mandatory evacuation for residents of the SC coastline.

On Friday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, and put a price-gouging law into effect.

