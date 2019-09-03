× Charlotte Motor Speedway opens up for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

CONCORD, N.C — The owners of North Carolina’s largest motor-racing track made part of its grounds near Charlotte available for hurricane evacuees, WSOC reports.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway said Monday a campground and related bathhouse is open at no cost for people looking for inland destinations away from the expected coastal impact zone.

WSOCspoke with two people who sought refuge at the speedway who were from different parts of Florida and on family road trips.

A spokesperson for the speedway said Monday night that 20 campsites were occupied by Hurricane Dorian evacuees, and another 12 to 14 had made reservations to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nearly everyone who has arrived so far has chosen to stay at the Camping World Racing Resort Campground in front of zMAX Dragway. While the majority are from Florida, they have also taken in evacuees from Georgia and the Carolinas.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office (6600 Bruton Smith Boulevard, Concord), which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After-hours check-ins can be made in the camping section on the speedway’s website. Guests can also reach the camping office by phone at 704-455-4445.