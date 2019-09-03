Brandon is looking for his Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brandon who is described as "very creative" likes to tinker with electronics and is looking for his Forever Family.

"My friends would say I am not selfish. My friends would say I am very kind. Like my friend would say I'm very helpful, very smart, and I am very good at videogames," he said.

He says he likes things that go fast and wants to be a Formula One driver.

In school, he likes to read and do chemistry.

"Brandon came into custody under really rough circumstances. The kind of pain that takes you a lifetime to heal, but he is here!" said Aundra Spencer, his child advocate.

He loves to play football and soccer with his friends and also enjoys robotics and driving go-karts.

"He always has something special to bring to you when he is around. And he wants a family," Spencer said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.