Brandon is looking for his Forever Family

Posted 11:53 am, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, September 3, 2019

Brandon who is described as "very creative" likes to tinker with electronics and is looking for his Forever Family.

"My friends would say I am not selfish. My friends would say I am very kind. Like my friend would say I'm very helpful, very smart, and I am very good at videogames," he said.

He says he likes things that go fast and wants to be a Formula One driver.

In school, he likes to read and do chemistry.

"Brandon came into custody under really rough circumstances. The kind of pain that takes you a lifetime to heal, but he is here!" said Aundra Spencer, his child advocate.

He loves to play football and soccer with his friends and also enjoys robotics and driving go-karts.

"He always has something special to bring to you when he is around. And he wants a family," Spencer said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.

