Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is back home

MINNEAPOLIS – The 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota is out of the hospital after months of treatment.

The boy, identified only as Landen, is back at home recovering KARE reports, citing an update Tuesday on the family’s GoFundMe page.

“We are pleased to share that our son completed his inpatient rehabilitation and is now home,” the statement reads. “We are so thankful, and we rejoice in the Lord’s blessings to our family.’

His family says that Landen will be undergoing outpatient rehabilitation and will have to adjust to “life back at home and school.” The 5-year-old spent four-and-a-half months in the hospital.

Landen suffered numerous broken bones, head trauma and severe bleeding after falling nearly 40 feet in April, according to WCCO-TV.

The man who threw the boy was Emmanuel Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis. Aranda pleaded guilty in May to attempted premeditated first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison in June.

See the family’s most recent statement in its entirety:

