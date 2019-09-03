× Atlanta Braves offer free tickets to hurricane evacuees from Florida to North Carolina

ATLANTA — As the threat of Hurricane Dorian looms over the southern East Coast, the Atlanta Braves are offering some good news.

People who have been evacuated from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida ahead of the hurricane are invited to attend two upcoming Atlanta Braves games for free.

The Braves will play the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 and then the Washington Nationals at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 5, both at SunTrust Park in Cobb County, Georgia.

Evacuees only need to show their valid driver’s license listing an address in specific coastal zip codes under mandatory evacuations.

To get the free tickets, evacuees can visit the SunTrust Park Ticket Office starting at noon on Tuesday and noon on Thursday before the games.

The Braves also plan to hold a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds going toward relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian.