Angry customers with gun demand Popeye's chicken sandwiches

HOUSTON — A group of armed people demanded chicken sandwiches when they rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in Houston Monday, according to KTRK.

Houston police were called to the restaurant around 9 p.m.

Employees said a mob of three men, two women and a baby were told that the chicken sandwiches were sold out when they were at the drive-thru.

Police said the would-be customers then tried to force themselves inside the restaurant.

One man reportedly had a gun.

But a Popeyes worker was able to lock the group out of the restaurant.

The group left the baby inside the vehicle during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police.