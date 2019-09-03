× 17-month-old girl killed when mother backed out car from driveway in Detroit

DETROIT — Detroit police are investigating after a 17-month-old girl was hit and killed by a car on the city’s northwest side on Tuesday morning, WXYZ reports.

According to police, it happened in the 18400 block of Faust St., which is just west of the Southfield Freeway and south of 7 Mile Rd.

We’re told the child’s mother was backing a vehicle out of the driveway when the girl was struck and killed.

The girl was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.